Jobless claims rose to 200,000 last week, highest level since February
Economists expected jobless claims to total 182,000 last week
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly climbed higher last week, hitting the highest level since February as soaring inflation and a persistent labor shortage weighed on businesses.
Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended April 30 rose to 200,000 from an upwardly revised 181,000 a week earlier, missing the 182,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.
