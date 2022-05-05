Expand / Collapse search
Jobless claims rose to 200,000 last week, highest level since February

Economists expected jobless claims to total 182,000 last week

Kroll Institute chief strategist Chris Campbell discusses the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve and the impact of supply chain issues, as well as the war in Ukraine. video

Strategist: We're at some 'difficult times' in the economy

Kroll Institute chief strategist Chris Campbell discusses the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve and the impact of supply chain issues, as well as the war in Ukraine.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly climbed higher last week, hitting the highest level since February as soaring inflation and a persistent labor shortage weighed on businesses. 

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended April 30 rose to 200,000 from an upwardly revised 181,000 a week earlier, missing the 182,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.