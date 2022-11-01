Job openings unexpectedly surge in September despite Fed efforts to cool labor market
Number of available jobs has topped 10M for over a year
U.S. job openings unexpectedly surged higher in September, even as the Federal Reserve tries to bring down near-record high inflation and cool the labor market with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that there were 10.7 million job openings in September – an uptick from the previous month's reading of 10.1 million.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.