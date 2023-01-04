Expand / Collapse search
Job openings unexpectedly rise in November despite Fed efforts to cool labor market

Number of available jobs has topped 10M for over a year

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari and The Cow Guy Group founder Scott Shellady discuss if the Fed will continue down its interest rate path on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Fed trying to kill inflation at the cost of jobs, recession: Scott Shellady

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari and The Cow Guy Group founder Scott Shellady discuss if the Fed will continue down its interest rate path on 'The Claman Countdown.'

U.S. job openings posted a surprise increase in November despite an aggressive campaign by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and cool the labor market. 

The Labor Department said Wednesday that there were 10.5 million job openings in November. 

The number of available jobs has topped 10 million for 13 consecutive months; before the pandemic began in February 2020, the highest on record was 7.7 million.

The Federal Reserve closely watches these figures as it tries to gauge labor market tightness; the increase in openings could be reason for concern among policymakers as they try to slow the economy and cool painfully high inflation. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 