Job market is ‘very strong,’ demand is ‘still there,' says workforce analyst

CEO's are being more cautious despite strong job market, says workforce analyst

EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Bily reacts to the May jobs report on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Bily said the job market is "very strong" and the demand for workers is still alive, during an interview on "Mornings with Maria."

JOANIE BILY: The job market is still very strong. The demand is certainly there. We see it in trade and transportation. The professional and business service sector certainly travel, leisure and hospitality. Those jobs are all coming back. However, though, we are seeing, you know, employers and CEOs are going to be more cautious right now. So they're not putting a stop to hiring. But I would say we're feeling a little bit of a pause. And that just comes from uncertainty. They're waiting to see what's happening with the market, you know, being so volatile and inflation and all of the different issues that we're dealing with today, supply chain challenges that we have. 

Now Hiring signs are displayed in front of restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Bily provided insight into the may jobs report on "Mornings with Maria."  ((Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

So there's so much going on that I think we could see a little bit of a slowdown. But the truth is the demand is still there. We have 11.4 million open jobs. Employers are struggling to find talent, so they don't want to completely put the brakes on it, but they're being a little bit more cautious. So my prediction would be next month, when we look at the June number for jobs, we could see that number might start to slow down. But obviously, this may report it's still a really strong report. And I also think, good sign, labor participation, though, it only ticked up slightly. That's the number we really need to see move. And I believe we're going to because of the inflation, people are getting back to work because they have to, they need the money. 

US ECONOMY SEES SOLID JOB GROWTH IN MAY AS PAYROLLS JUMP BY 390,000

