Jobless claims slide to pandemic-era low

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic-era low as workers continued to file into the labor force as the number of new infections caused by the COVID-19 delta variant waned and the expiration of supplemental benefits moved further in the rearview mirror.

Data released Thursday by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims in the week ended Oct. 30 declined by 14,000 from the week prior to 269,000, making for the lowest reading since March 14, 2020. The previous week’s reading was revised higher by 2,000 to 283,000 filings.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment benefits, fell by a larger-than-expected 134,000 to a pandemic-era low of 2.105 million. Economists anticipated a decline to 2.118 million.

About 2.67 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits for the week ending Oct. 16, compared with an estimated 22.01 million Americans one year prior.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This story is developing. Check back for updates.