Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Initial jobless claims total 198K, continuing claims hit new pandemic low

Economists expected 208,000 claims

close
Janney chief investment strategist Mark Luschini weighs in on economic growth, inflation and the omicron variant on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' video

What will the 2022 economy look like?

Janney chief investment strategist Mark Luschini weighs in on economic growth, inflation and the omicron variant on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week amid an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Applications for initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 25 totaled 198,000, down from a revised 206,000 the prior week, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 208,000 total claims.

PENDING HOME SALES FALL 2.2% IN NOVEMBER AS RISING PRICES MAKE BUYERS HESITANT

Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, fell to 1.716 million, a decline from the prior week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There were about 11.03 million job openings in October, up from 10.6 million in September, according to the Labor Department. By comparison, there were about 7.4 million unemployed workers that month — meaning there are nearly 4 million more available jobs than there are workers. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.