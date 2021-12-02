Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Jobless claims climb to 220,000 from half-century low

Labor market continuing to recover from coronavirus pandemic

Main Street Asset Management CIO Erin Gibbs and Moody's Chief Economist John Lonski on how inflation is impacting the U.S. economy.  video

US economy could experience inflation until 2023: Expert

Main Street Asset Management CIO Erin Gibbs and Moody's Chief Economist John Lonski on how inflation is impacting the U.S. economy. 

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose off the lowest levels since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Nov. 27 climbed to 222,000 from a revised 194,000 a week earlier, easily topping the 240,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.

Claims have continually declined as the economy recovers from the pandemic and Americans venture out to travel, shop and eat. Businesses have struggled to keep up with the demand, however, and have reported difficulties in onboarding new employees. Thursday's report suggests that companies are making an effort to retain the workers they already have.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.