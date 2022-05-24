Inflation hurting ‘every aspect’ of American business: Andy Puzder

"It's Time to Let America Work Again" author Andy Puzder argued on "Varney & Co" Tuesday that it is "too late" for the Biden administration to make "significant progress" in the failing American economy amid rising inflation.

BIDEN CONSIDERS TAPPING EMERGENCY DIESEL RESERVE WITH PRICES NEAR RECORD HIGH

ANDY PUZDER: It is too late to make significant progress before November. Look, businesses always deal with inflation. The problem right now is they're dealing with inflation in every aspect of their business, you know, materials, labor, commodities. And then you look at the consumer side of it, you know, for people who have money to buy things and you see no policies to improve gas prices at the pump, no real energy policies and no prices to lower food costs which are rising worldwide.

So if you're running a small business, you're hit with all these cost pressures and you're not seeing anything that indicates consumer demand is going to increase beyond where it is now. So, of course, you're going to be negative about the future. And there's really not a lot that Biden can do about it unless he enacts some supply-side policies, as Larry Kudlow would say, cut taxes, regulation, focus on domestic energy, and it might get better.

