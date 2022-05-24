Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Inflation hurting ‘every aspect’ of American business: Andy Puzder

WSJ poll found that 57% of small business owners fear the economy is getting worse

close
Author Andy Puzder outlines the cost of inflation on small businesses and global industries resulting from the Biden administration’s economic policies. video

Biden admin ‘too late’ to correct economic blunders: Puzder

Author Andy Puzder outlines the cost of inflation on small businesses and global industries resulting from the Biden administration’s economic policies.

"It's Time to Let America Work Again" author Andy Puzder argued on "Varney & Co" Tuesday that it is "too late" for the Biden administration to make "significant progress" in the failing American economy amid rising inflation. 

BIDEN CONSIDERS TAPPING EMERGENCY DIESEL RESERVE WITH PRICES NEAR RECORD HIGH

ANDY PUZDER: It is too late to make significant progress before November. Look, businesses always deal with inflation. The problem right now is they're dealing with inflation in every aspect of their business, you know, materials, labor, commodities. And then you look at the consumer side of it, you know, for people who have money to buy things and you see no policies to improve gas prices at the pump, no real energy policies and no prices to lower food costs which are rising worldwide. 

Andy Puzder told FOX Business

Andy Puzder told FOX Business "it's too late to make significant progress" on the economy before November.  ( Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

So if you're running a small business, you're hit with all these cost pressures and you're not seeing anything that indicates consumer demand is going to increase beyond where it is now. So, of course, you're going to be negative about the future. And there's really not a lot that Biden can do about it unless he enacts some supply-side policies, as Larry Kudlow would say, cut taxes, regulation, focus on domestic energy, and it might get better. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

close
Author Andy Puzder unpacks the consumer economy amid price hikes, global food shortages and fears of recession. video

Americans ‘facing a recession today’: Puzder

Author Andy Puzder unpacks the consumer economy amid price hikes, global food shortages and fears of recession.