Economy

Red-hot inflation caused by US ‘throwing every log on fire at once,’ former Obama economist warns

Red-hot inflation caused by US ‘throwing every log on fire at once’: Former Obama economist

Former Obama Economic Council Chairman Jason Furman joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, arguing that the U.S. threw "every log on the fire at once," which caused red-hot inflation.

JASON FURMAN: I'm someone that believes in a low unemployment rate. I like the idea of running the economy hot. But boy, did we throw every log on the fire at once…almost start to burn the house down, and that's not a good way to go about it.

Jason Furman argues on FOX Business that Americans are seeing ‘terrible inflation.’ (istock / iStock)

It's hard to see how we go from where we are right now, which is 500,000 jobs a month and very strong demand to a recession…the thing the Fed is trying to do is cool down demand right now. There's so much extra demand out there that there's a lot of room to do that without causing a recession…I'm not super bearish on the economy in that respect. I'm just more worried about what the inflation means for people's real wages. 

Former Obama economist on ‘terrible’ inflation

