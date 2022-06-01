To fight inflation, Fed has to 'dramatically reduce' growth rate: Bank of America vice chair

Keith Banks, Bank of America Vice Chairman and CIO, joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to discuss inflation in the U.S. as he makes a plea to the Federal Reserve to "dramatically reduce the rate of growth in order to tackle inflation."

... Global research is saying that we're going to see two and a half to 2.6% real growth this year. That's going to drop the 1.5% next year. And by the fourth quarter of 2023, we think growth could be as low as 0.4%. So that's going to be a big drag on earnings. And one of the things that we're concerned about at this juncture is we think you're going to see about $230 of earnings this year. Consensus still has earnings up between 6 and 8% next year. We think that's too much. We think you're going to look at probably a flat year at best. And then the tricky thing is what multiple do you put in those earnings? If you put 17 times, which would still be above the long-term average that gets you to 3900. If you put 18 times you're up to 4100. So we think we're going to be range bound.

