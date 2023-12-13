Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks
Published

Hungry families in Missouri wait hours in the cold for meals at overwhelmed food giveaway: 'The need is real'

Missouri families began lining up their cars at 5 a.m. even though the food giveaway didn't start until 9 a.m.

close
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue discusses the impacts of inflation on this year's spirits during the Thanksgiving holiday. video

Goya Foods CEO: 'Out of control' inflation, 'terrible' Biden admin at fault for costly Thanksgiving

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue discusses the impacts of inflation on this year's spirits during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Families in Missouri showed up to a food giveaway event on Tuesday hours before it began.

According to FOX 2 Now, cars began to line up in the morning at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri, as early as 5 a.m., while the food drive didn't start until 9 a.m.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosted the event and quickly ran out of food after giving meals to over 200 families.

Food such as meat, apples, potatoes, snacks, and more were distributed during the event.

MISSOURI WOMAN'S FAMILY BELIEVES HER DEATH IN MOTEL, RULED SUICIDE, WAS MURDER: 'MOST HORRIBLE CASE'

cars are lined up at a Missouri food giveaway

According to FOX 2 Now, cars began to line up Tuesday at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri, as early as 5 a.m, while the food drive didn't start until 9 a.m. (KTVI / Fox News)

Karen Bradshaw, Regional Director of Community Health at SSM Health DePaul told the outlet that "the need is real."

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OUTED FOR ONLYFANS CONTENT, SPARKING DEBATE ON EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION

People are seen distributing food at a food giveaway

The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosted the event, and quickly ran out of food after giving meals to over 200 families. (KTVI / Fox News)

"The need is real. About one in six families in our region experience food insecurity. It was clearly demonstrated here today, and it’s demonstrated in all of our events," Bradshaw said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cars are seen lined up at a food giveaway event

Food such as meat, apples, potatoes, snacks, and more were given out during the event. (KTVI / Fox News)

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is scheduled to have several more food distribution events in the next week.