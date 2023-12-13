Hungry families in Missouri wait hours in the cold for meals at overwhelmed food giveaway: 'The need is real'

Families in Missouri showed up to a food giveaway event on Tuesday hours before it began.

According to FOX 2 Now, cars began to line up in the morning at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri, as early as 5 a.m., while the food drive didn't start until 9 a.m.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosted the event and quickly ran out of food after giving meals to over 200 families.

Food such as meat, apples, potatoes, snacks, and more were distributed during the event.

Karen Bradshaw, Regional Director of Community Health at SSM Health DePaul told the outlet that "the need is real."

"The need is real. About one in six families in our region experience food insecurity. It was clearly demonstrated here today, and it’s demonstrated in all of our events," Bradshaw said.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is scheduled to have several more food distribution events in the next week.