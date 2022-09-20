Housing starts unexpectedly jump 12.2% in August but building permits drop

New U.S. home construction unexpectedly surged in August, rising to the highest level in two months even as rising interest rates and steep prices for construction materials continue to cool the housing market .

Housing starts climbed 12.2% last month to an annual rate of 1.575 million units, according to new Commerce Department data released on Tuesday. That's above Refinitiv economists' forecast for a pace of 1.445 million units.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.