Housing starts tumble more than expected in September
The number of new homes under construction fell in September
New U.S. home construction slumped in September, evidence that rising interest rates and steep prices for construction materials are continuing to cool the red-hot housing market.
Housing starts slid 8.1% last month to an annual rate of 1.439 million units, according to new Commerce Department data released on Tuesday. That is below Refinitiv economists' forecast for a pace of 1.475 million units.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.