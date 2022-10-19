Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Housing

Housing starts tumble more than expected in September

The number of new homes under construction fell in September

close
Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne discusses the state of the volatile U.S. housing market as fears for a recession grow on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Housing affordability anticipated to be a ‘big’ problem for a ‘long time’: Ryan Payne

Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne discusses the state of the volatile U.S. housing market as fears for a recession grow on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 

New U.S. home construction slumped in September, evidence that rising interest rates and steep prices for construction materials are continuing to cool the red-hot housing market.

Housing starts slid 8.1% last month to an annual rate of 1.439 million units, according to new Commerce Department data released on Tuesday. That is below Refinitiv economists' forecast for a pace of 1.475 million units.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 