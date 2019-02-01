Search

Hottest in-demand jobs with good pay

By JobsFOXBusiness

EmployBridge Professional Division President Joanie Courtney on the areas with the most in-demand jobs.

The sectors with the most opportunities for in-demand jobs



With 6.9 million open jobs in the United States and more Americans returing to the workforce, there are a number of sectors that present a lot of opportunities.

According to the Labor Department’s latest jobs report these sectors saw employment rise the most in January:

  • Service-Providing: +224K
  • Leisure/Hospitality: +74K
  • Construction: +52K
  • Health Care: +42K
  • Transportation/warehousing: +27K

For a deeper look into the job market EmployBridge Professional Division President Joanie Courtney, told FOX Business what the hottest jobs are right now and what one can expect to earn for average base pay.

Data Scientists

$117,345/year

Software Developer

$80,018/year

Nurse Practitioners

$117,292/year

Personal Home Aid

$9 to $11/hour

Truck Drivers

$43,464/year

