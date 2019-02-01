Hottest in-demand jobs with good pay

With 6.9 million open jobs in the United States and more Americans returing to the workforce, there are a number of sectors that present a lot of opportunities.
Continue Reading Below
According to the Labor Department’s latest jobs report these sectors saw employment rise the most in January:
- Service-Providing: +224K
- Leisure/Hospitality: +74K
- Construction: +52K
- Health Care: +42K
- Transportation/warehousing: +27K
MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS...
For a deeper look into the job market EmployBridge Professional Division President Joanie Courtney, told FOX Business what the hottest jobs are right now and what one can expect to earn for average base pay.
Data Scientists
Advertisement
$117,345/year
Software Developer
$80,018/year
Nurse Practitioners
$117,292/year
Personal Home Aid
$9 to $11/hour
Truck Drivers
$43,464/year
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.