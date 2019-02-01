Hottest in-demand jobs with good pay

With 6.9 million open jobs in the United States and more Americans returing to the workforce, there are a number of sectors that present a lot of opportunities.

According to the Labor Department’s latest jobs report these sectors saw employment rise the most in January:

Service-Providing: +224K

Leisure/Hospitality: +74K

Construction: +52K

Health Care: +42K

Transportation/warehousing: +27K

For a deeper look into the job market EmployBridge Professional Division President Joanie Courtney, told FOX Business what the hottest jobs are right now and what one can expect to earn for average base pay.

Data Scientists

$117,345/year

Software Developer

$80,018/year

Nurse Practitioners

$117,292/year

Personal Home Aid

$9 to $11/hour

Truck Drivers

$43,464/year