Hong Kong to suspend parcel shipments to US over Trump’s ‘bullying’ tariffs

Hongkong Post, Hong Kong's government department for postal services, announced Wednesday they will "not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the US and will suspend the acceptance of postal items containing goods destined to the US."

In a statement, Hongkong Post said it would be suspending mail service by sea and air mail postal service for mail containing goods to the U.S. starting April 27, saying the reason is "bullying" U.S. tariffs.

"For sending items to the US, the public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US's unreasonable and bullying acts. Other postal items containing documents only without goods will not be affected," the statement read.

The U.S. said earlier that it would be eliminating the duty-free de minimis treatment for postal items dispatched from Hong Kong to the US and increase the tariffs for postal items containing goods to the U.S. starting from May 2.

Hong Kong operates as a free port and does not impose import duties, although it seems to be caught in the middle of the Trump tariff policies.

The U.S.’s recent actions will close a loophole for items worth less than $800. This is a cause for concern when dealing with discount marketplaces such as Shein.

China’s top official says he believes the tariff war is not about money but about attacking the well-being of the Chinese people.

"The US isn’t after our tariffs — it is after our very survival," said Xia Baolong, who heads the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office. "Anyone who tries to bring us back to poverty and weakness is our enemy."