Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

Honda overpays bonuses, asks for cash back from employees: report

Honda said it was working to minimize any impact to its employees

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Employees at the Marysville Honda Motors Co. factory in Ohio were reportedly asked to give back money from overpaid bonuses. 

According to WCMH NBC 4, a memo distributed Tuesday said that bonuses have been overpaid and gave workers a Sept. 22 deadline to determine how to pay back the money. 

They can select whether the money should be taken out of future paychecks, deducted from future bonuses or will be paid upfront. 

Otherwise, Honda will deduct from future bonuses by default.

FORD CEO FARLEY EXPLAINS WHY THE BRAND ISN'T GOING ALL-ELECTRIC LIKE GM

A Honda employee

FILE - An employee welds the chassis of a Honda Motor Co. 2017 Acura NSX vehicle at the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2016.  (Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Earlier this month Honda provided bonus payments to its associates, some of whom received overpayments. Issues related to compensation are a sensitive matter and we are working quickly on this item to minimize any potential impact to our associates," a Honda spokesperson told the station. "Since this is a personnel issue, we have no further information to provide related to this matter."

Honda Motor Co.

FILE - An employee wears a Honda Motor Co. patch on a lab coat at the Honda Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2016.  (Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' request for comment from Honda was not immediately returned. 

Honda flag

FILE - American and Honda Motor Co. flags fly at the Honda Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2016.  (Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The wife of one employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the station that he owed Honda nearly 8% of the bonus: a sum totaling hundreds of dollars.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"That’s, you know, a car payment. That’s half of our mortgage," she said. "That’s two, three weeks worth of groceries. That’s a lot of money for us."