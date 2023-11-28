Expand / Collapse search
Home prices rise for eighth straight month in September

US home prices rise again in September despite high mortgage rates

NAHB CEO Jim Tobin discusses the state of the housing market, American homeownership, and using family money for home down payment.

There is 'optimism on the horizon' for the housing market, expert says

NAHB CEO Jim Tobin discusses the state of the housing market, American homeownership, and using family money for home down payment.

Home prices rose for the eighth consecutive month in September as the housing affordability crisis continued to deepen. 

Prices increased 0.3% nationally in the period from August to September on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. 

On an annual basis, prices are up 3.9% from the same time last year.

"U.S. home prices continued their rally in September 2023," said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI. "Our National Composite rose by 0.3% in September, marking eight consecutive monthly gains since prices bottomed in January 2023. 

