Home prices rise for eighth straight month in September

Home prices rose for the eighth consecutive month in September as the housing affordability crisis continued to deepen.

Prices increased 0.3% nationally in the period from August to September on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday.

On an annual basis, prices are up 3.9% from the same time last year.

"U.S. home prices continued their rally in September 2023," said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI. "Our National Composite rose by 0.3% in September, marking eight consecutive monthly gains since prices bottomed in January 2023.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.