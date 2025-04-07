Here is every country working on trade deals with the US

President Donald Trump's administration says more than 50 countries have reached out for economic negotiations in the wake of his sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs, but only a few have publicly confirmed any talks.

Here is every country currently working on trade deals with the U.S.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C., on Monday to meet with Trump. Hashing out an economic deal is near the top of his priority list.

"This meeting comes at a critical moment on many key issues: the efforts to return our hostages being held by Hamas, the instability in Syria and the threats posed by Iranian proxies," Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told Fox News Digital.

"The recent implementation of tariff policy will also be discussed. Just as Prime Minister Netanyahu was the first world leader to visit President Trump in his second term in the White House, he is now once again the first leader to meet with the president with regard to deepening economic ties and putting trade relations in order," he added.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a last-ditch effort to avoid auto tariffs from the U.S. last week, and he is continuing negotiations with the White House.

Like Netanyahu, he has said he is willing to fly to the U.S. to make a deal.

United Kingdom

Britain was hit with a 10% tariff, the least severe tier of Trump's wider tariff plan. Nevertheless, U.K. leaders say they hope to secure a carve-out in the coming weeks, but they said the relatively low tariff level was already evidence of some success.

Business minister Jonathan Reynolds says negotiations are ongoing, telling reporters that it is "not inaccurate" that the two sides have agreed to a deal.

"We've got to keep this work going," he said

Vietnam

The U.S. hit Vietnam with a massive 90% tariff, and Trump announced on Friday that he had already spoken to the nation's leader, To Lam.

Trump said Lam has offered to completely eliminate all tariffs in a deal with the U.S., though no formal agreement has been made.

"Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S. I thanked him on behalf of our Country, and said I look forward to a meeting in the near future," Trump wrote on social media.

Cambodia

Cambodia’s commerce ministry reached out to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer with an offer to cut tariffs on more than a dozen categories of U.S. goods from 35% to 5% last week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump's announcement last week hit Cambodia with a 49% tariff.

Thailand

Thai Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan confirmed to Reuters that he is seeking negotiations with the U.S., though the nation's government has not made a formal offer on tariff changes.

India

The White House hit India with a 27% tariff, but India's leaders are not considering retaliation, according to a government official who spoke with Reuters.

Instead, India has informed the U.S. that it is willing to cut tariffs on more than half of U.S. imports, totaling some $23 billion, as part of an initial deal.

South Korea

South Korea has yet to formally kick off talks with the U.S., but acting President Han Duck-soo called for those negotiations to begin on Thursday, just one day after Trump's tariffs went into effect.

Australia

Australia's Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton called for quick negotiations with the U.S. last week, saying Australia could hope for a good deal thanks to its access to critical minerals and its close defense relationship with the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific, Reuters reported.

Argentina

Argentina is one of the few countries to have already met with the White House regarding a tariff deal. Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein said he met with U.S. trade negotiator Jamieson Greer and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Thursday in Washington.

He said he was hopeful that they would soon come to an acceptable free trade agreement.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Trump personally in March before the tariffs launched. They agreed that the U.S. and Canada would negotiate an economic deal after the Canadian elections take place on April 28, according to Politico.

"On my first day on the job as prime minister, I will call the president and demand that we rapidly renegotiate the CUSMA agreement on a very tight timeline that will allow us to find certainty," Carney’s Conservative opponent Pierre Poilievre said Thursday.

Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed last week that her economic minister would be traveling to Washington in early April to hold tariff negotiations.

She said her administration was particularly interested in the auto, steel and aluminum industries, according to CNN.

Switzerland

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said on Thursday that her country plans to seek trade talks with Washington and that her government has no plans to retaliate with its own tariffs in the meantime.

She did appear exasperated by Trump's tariff announcement, however, saying, "The U.S.A. has relied on its own calculations, which Switzerland cannot comprehend."

Malaysia

Malaysian leaders have also confirmed that they will not retaliate against Trump's tariffs. The nation's trade ministry said it is looking to actively engage with the U.S. "to seek solutions that will uphold the spirit of free and fair trade," Reuters reported.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lamented Trump's tariffs as a blow to Europe's longstanding relationship with the U.S.

She also said that the E.U. was prepared to impose countermeasures against the tariffs, but that they would not be implemented until there was a chance for negotiations with the U.S.

Indonesia

Trump's administration smacked Indonesia with a 32% tariff last week, and President Prabowo Subianto has already dispatched a delegation to Washington for negotiations before the tariffs take effect on Wednesday.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.