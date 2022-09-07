Sen. Hagerty slams Biden for setting off 'most pernicious tax' in the world: inflation

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., argued President Biden's economic policy has created "permanently inflationary increases" in the economy and jobs market, worsening the inflation crisis kick-started by spending programs. On "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, Sen. Hagerty claimed Biden's "pernicious tax" is "stealing" from the American people.

BILL HAGERTY: Every business owner told me that all of their input costs have gone up, certainly far beyond what's being reported. And if you think about wage costs, those are very, very sticky coming back down. They're not coming back down. As we look at wage increases, those are permanently inflationary increases. Now the public is hurting. And I think the wage increases have been necessary to attract people back to the workforce, but also to help them earn a living, because every cost that they have or cost to the American public - certainly Tennesseans - has gone up. Joe Biden has set off the most pernicious tax in the world, and that is inflation. And he's stealing it from the people of Tennessee, the people of America, who can least afford it.

