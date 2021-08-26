Expand / Collapse search
US economic growth revised higher, but falls short of expectations

GDP grew 6.6% in the second quarter

Cornerstone Macro co-founder and chief economist Nancy Lazar argues that stimulus is keeping consumer spending numbers strong. video

Consumers have 'buying power' in current economy: Expert

Cornerstone Macro co-founder and chief economist Nancy Lazar argues that stimulus is keeping consumer spending numbers strong.

The U.S. economy grew faster than previously thought during the second quarter, but that was not enough to exceed economists’ expectations.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic performance, increased 6.6% in the three months through June, according to a second estimate released Thursday by the Commerce Department. The initial reading showed 6.5% growth. 

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected 6.7% growth. The U.S. economy grew at a 6.3% pace in the first quarter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 