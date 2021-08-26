US economic growth revised higher, but falls short of expectations

The U.S. economy grew faster than previously thought during the second quarter, but that was not enough to exceed economists’ expectations.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic performance, increased 6.6% in the three months through June, according to a second estimate released Thursday by the Commerce Department. The initial reading showed 6.5% growth.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected 6.7% growth. The U.S. economy grew at a 6.3% pace in the first quarter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This story is developing. Check back for updates.