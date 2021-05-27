Expand / Collapse search
GDP prints unrevised 6.4%

First-quarter gross domestic product was unrevised at 6.4%

The U.S. economy grew less than expected in the three months through March, according to a second estimate released Thursday.

Gross domestic product increased at a 6.4% annualized rate, unchanged from the advanced estimate, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 6.5% print.

Consumer spending and nonresidential fixed investment were revised higher, offsetting downward revisions to exports and private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction from the GDP calculation, were revised higher.

Meanwhile, the number of weekly jobless claims totaled 406,000 for the week ended May 22, a new pandemic low. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 425,000 new claims.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 