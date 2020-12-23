Goya CEO: States prolonging coronavirus shutdown orders is ‘beginning of the end’

The CEO of Goya Foods said states that are shutting down their businesses, especially restaurants, is a big problem for the economy.

“Every business is essential. We cannot shut down the economy. If we close the economy then the repercussions of that are going to be far greater than the COVID -- we're not going to be alive,” Unanue told FOX Business "Mornings with Maria."

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he would likely extend his state's stay-at-home order.

"Based upon all the data," Newsom, a Democrat, said at a news conference. "It’s very likely that we’re going to extend the stay at home order."

Overall the state has seen nearly 1.9 million cases, with 37,892 newly recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized across California with confirmed COVID-19 infections is more than double the state’s previous peak, reached in July, and a state model forecasts the total could hit 75,000 patients by mid-January.

Unanue called out the states that shutdown businesses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and then requested “help” from the federal government.

"If we shut down this economy-- great reset--great setback," he said. "This is the beginning of the end."

FOX Business' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.