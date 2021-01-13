Goya CEO: 'We close down the economy, we all die'

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has paused the reopening of the U.S. economy, but Goya CEO Robert Unanue says business must keep booming for America to survive.

“All businesses are essential,” he said during a FOX Business town hall with Charles Payne Wednesday. “If we close down the businesses, we close down the economy, we all die.”

Unanue mentioned that Goya “courageously” remained open during the entirety of the pandemic and had its best year ever. In addition, the company donated four million pounds of food in 2020.

Unlike other publicly traded companies that are pausing political donations in the wake of last week's riot on Capitol Hill, Unanue said holding back on such contributions will undoubtedly damage capitalism.

With a left-leaning adminstration set to take power next week, Unanue warned about the trajectory of the nation’s economy.

“We’ve made a hard turn to the left,” he said. “We got the iceberg of communism ahead of us ... We’re trying to be controlled by a small group of people that are going to control the masses.”

Unanue also argued that the current ongoing unrest is chipping away at what he called the foundation of the American spirit: God, family and work.

“They’re taking away our purpose,” he said. “There are states that want to take away our reason to get up in the morning, take away our spirit, take away our freedom of speech ... The majority of this country believes in freedom and capitalism and democracy.”