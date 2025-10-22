Government shutdown threatens food stamps for 42 million Americans: 'Insufficient funds'

Millions of Americans who rely on federal food assistance could face benefit delays if Congress does not break its budget stalemate.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a letter on Oct. 10 to all regional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) directors and state agency directors warning that funds for SNAP, also known as food stamps, will run out after October if lawmakers don't approve a new spending bill.

"If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation," the letter reads.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has told all states to hold off on sending out November benefit files to electronic benefit transfer (EBT) vendors until further notice.

The memo signed by Ronald Ward, the agency’s acting associate administrator, appears to be a precaution meant to buy time until the government can come to an agreement during the shutdown.

"We appreciate the partnership with States that administer this critical nutrition assistance program," Ward wrote. "We will continue to keep you apprised with information as we exercise due diligence in our oversight of the program."

SNAP benefits for many Americans are the difference between putting food on the table and their families going hungry, according to Feeding America, and as prices for groceries, gas, and rent remain elevated, any interruption could prove devastating.

"Families, federal workers—including active-duty military—people who work for federal contractors and seniors suddenly face impossible choices not knowing if paychecks or food benefits will arrive on time," Feeding America said in a statement urging Congress to end the shutdown.

The urgent request comes as Congress remains locked in what is turning into the longest budget fight yet, with little sign of progress.

The last time a prolonged funding lapse threatened SNAP, many states scrambled to reissue benefits early; however, officials are saying they may not have the flexibility this time.

For now, SNAP participants don’t need to reapply or take any action. Their October benefits are secure, and the USDA says it will keep states updated on any changes to contingency plans.