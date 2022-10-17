Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report

Goldman Sachs is planning to reorganize its biggest businesses into three divisions as part of a major overhaul at the company.

The Wall Street firm will combine its investment-banking and trading businesses into one unit, and asset and wealth management will be merged into another, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. Marcus, Goldman’s consumer-banking arm, will be part of the asset- and wealth-management unit.

A third unit will look over transaction banking and the bank's portfolio of financial-technology platforms.

The move by Goldman will be one of the biggest reshuffles in the company's history.

Goldman's restructuring plans are expected to be announced in the next few days. The firm will release its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Changes to the company's top brass are unknown, but at least a few executives will assume new positions. Marc Nachmann, currently the bank's global co-head of the Global Markets Division, will help run the combined asset- and wealth-management division.

This comes after the firm's global job cuts in September that may have impacted hundreds of bankers.

Goldman reported a 48% decline in profit in the second quarter, beating expectations because of gains in fixed-income and commodities trading.

The Wall Street Journal contributed to this report.