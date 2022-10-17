Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report

The move by Goldman will be one of the biggest reshuffles in the Wall Street firm's history

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Goldman Sachs is planning to reorganize its biggest businesses into three divisions as part of a major overhaul at the company.

The Wall Street firm will combine its investment-banking and trading businesses into one unit, and asset and wealth management will be merged into another, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. Marcus, Goldman’s consumer-banking arm, will be part of the asset- and wealth-management unit.

A third unit will look over transaction banking and the bank's portfolio of financial-technology platforms.

The move by Goldman will be one of the biggest reshuffles in the company's history.

APPLE TO OFFER GOLDMAN SACHS SAVINGS ACCOUNTS TO APPLE CARD HOLDERS

Goldman Sachs sign

Goldman Sachs is planning to reorganize its biggest businesses into three divisions as part of a major overhaul at the company. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Goldman's restructuring plans are expected to be announced in the next few days. The firm will release its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Changes to the company's top brass are unknown, but at least a few executives will assume new positions. Marc Nachmann, currently the bank's global co-head of the Global Markets Division, will help run the combined asset- and wealth-management division.

Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs

The Wall Street firm will combine its investment banking and trading businesses into one unit, and asset and wealth management will be merged into another. (Ramin Talaie/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This comes after the firm's global job cuts in September that may have impacted hundreds of bankers.

INFLATION TOPS FINANCIAL WORRIES AMONG RETIREES: GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs logo at the NYSE

Goldman's restructuring plans are expected to be announced in the next few days.  (Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Goldman reported a 48% decline in profit in the second quarter, beating expectations because of gains in fixed-income and commodities trading.

The Wall Street Journal contributed to this report.