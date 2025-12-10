GoFundMe increasingly being used to fundraise for basic economic needs like food, housing

GoFundMe’s 2025 "Year in help" review found that its crowdfunding platform was increasingly used by Americans to fundraise for basic economic needs.

"Monthly bills" was the second-fastest growing category on the platform behind "Charity."

The review found that the most common words in fundraiser descriptions this year were "work," "food," "bill," "home," "care" and "love."

GoFundMe said essential expense fundraising increased by 20%, and more fundraisers were started for food banks than any other community cause.

IN A SNAP, TRUMP BLAMED FOR BLOCKING FOOD ASSISTANCE TO LOW-INCOME FAMILIES

"For example, we saw people say they were behind on the month's rent and were looking for friends and family to help them get through the next month or two," CEO Tim Cadogan told CBS News. "This shows us that life is getting more expensive and folks are struggling with that, so they are reaching out to friends and family to see if they can help them through."

A Fox News national survey released in November found, by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, voters say President Donald Trump is more responsible for the current economy than former President Joe Biden (62% vs. 32%).

Roughly 76% of voters say they view the economy negatively, a jump from 67% in July and higher than the 70% who held that view at the end of Biden’s term.

IT’S NOT JUST THE ECONOMY — THIS IS HOW DEMOCRATS BEAT THE GOP ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The survey also found that many voters, including Republicans, report rising costs for groceries, utilities, healthcare and housing this year.

"President Trump and every member of his Administration fully recognize how Joe Biden’s generational inflation crisis left American families behind," said White House spokesman Kush Desai in a statement to Fox News Digital.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Turning the page on the Biden disaster has been a Day One priority for the Trump administration, and everyone is doing their part to deliver economic relief for the American people, from driving gas prices down by unleashing American energy to securing landmark working-class tax cuts to signing historic drug pricing deals."

Fox News’ Dana Blanton contributed to this report.