Get ready to pay more for toilet paper, tissues and diapers – here’s why

Kimberly-Clark plans on increasing selling prices across most of its products sold in North America, the company said on Wednesday, as it tries to offset the impact of commodity cost inflation.

The increases will be implemented through changes in list prices and package counts.

The company said in a statement that it would increase prices in the “mid-to-high single digits” percentage range, and the price hikes will mostly impact Cottonelle and Scott 1000 bathroom tissues, Kleenex facial tissue, Viva paper towels, Huggies diapers, Pull-Ups training pants and GoodNites youth pants.

Prices on Cottonelle and Viva will be raised in the fourth quarter of this year and most of the remaining increases will occur in the first quarter of 2019.

When releasing its latest quarterly results in late July, Kimberly-Clark cut its full-year profit forecast due to higher-than-expected costs for raw materials and a stronger dollar, and noted that price increases on some products were pending.

As reported by Reuters in late July, Kimberly-Clark is exploring the sale of its European tissue business.