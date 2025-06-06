Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Germany
Published

German chancellor hopes US will bring down tariffs, says ‘best thing for mutual wealth’ is open markets

Germany imposes a 10% tariff on most American car imports

close
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discusses trade negotiations with the United States and Elon Musk's involvement in German politics on 'Special Report.' video

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: Free trade is the best for mutual wealth of our countries

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discusses trade negotiations with the United States and Elon Musk's involvement in German politics on 'Special Report.'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said President Donald Trump's tariffs are threatening his economy, adding that he believes free trade and open markets are "the best thing for mutual wealth" during a visit to the United States on Thursday.

Merz, who touched on a lot of hot topics during an interview on Fox News' "Special Report," was asked for his thoughts on Elon Musk's X post, which stated that Trump's tariffs will cause a recession in the second part of the year. The former DOGE leader's post came as he was engaging in a very public feud with the president.

Though the foreign leader said he didn't want to comment on the "domestic debate," he did say that the tariffs are "really threatening [his] economy," adding that Germany is "looking for ways to bring them down."

GERMANY'S MERZ TO 'ADAPT' TO TRUMP DURING HIGH-STAKES MEETING ON TARIFFS, DEFENSE

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 5, 2025.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

"Our conviction is that free trade, open markets is the best thing for mutual wealth of our countries and of our continent," Merz said, in part. 

"This is an issue which has to be negotiated between the American government and the European Commission. We are part of Europe, so we are in the discussion, but I have my view on that."

TRUMP WEIGHS 'VERY HARSH' RUSSIA SANCTIONS BILL AS GERMAN CHANCELLOR SEEKS MORE PRESSURE ON PUTIN 

Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts, which is in addition to the temporary 10% tariff – which is down from 20% – on all goods.

Merz said "we should bring them down" when briefly referencing his overall opinion of the tariffs.

Trump tariff

President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs imposed on trading partners during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in April 2. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump has stated that his ultimate goal is an open market, but only when America is being treated fairly by trade partners.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

As part of the European Union, Germany imposes a 10% tariff on most American car imports.