German CEOs have US economy envy

German corporate executives are looking to buy American companies and they want in on the action of the U.S. economy, according U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell.

I consistently see, CEO’s who say to me, ‘I need to buy a company in the United States, help me? Where should I go?’ It is an exciting time to be an ambassador here because of our U.S. economy,” Grenell told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Monday.

Grenell said a lot of European leaders are tying President Trump’s corporate tax cuts and deregulation to the growth and success of the U.S. economy.

“I hear from business leaders all over Germany, all over Europe, who constantly say 'what can I do to be part of the U.S. economy' and 'gee, I wish our economy was like this", he said.

Although European leaders may be more inclined to do business with the U.S., some have voiced their concerns over how Trump is telling countries whom they should do business, like in the case of China and Huawei Technologies.

When asked about the threat of Huawei in Germany, Grenell said German officials are very aware of the concerns and others have about doing business with the company.

“The German government knows our warnings. We’re clear we will not share intel at the same levels if there is a Chinese level or a platform that we think is less secure,” he said.

Grenell added that, in terms of the future of 5G technology, it may be beneficial for Europe to partner with U.S. companies on growing the technology so there is a pure European-American solution, rather than looking for a solution from China.