Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walmart

Georgia Walmart fire appears to have been 'intentionally set,' police say

Peachtree City Walmart in Georgia suffers partial roof collapse after fire that may have been arson, officials say

close
Customers were seen rushing from a blaze inside a Walmart in Peachtree City, Georgia, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Credit: Christopher Thompson via Storyful) video

Customers flee as fire breaks out at Georgia Walmart

Customers were seen rushing from a blaze inside a Walmart in Peachtree City, Georgia, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Credit: Christopher Thompson via Storyful)

A four-alarm fire at a Georgia Walmart store that sent panicked shoppers fleeing and led to a partial roof collapse appears to have been "intentionally set," investigators say. 

The Peachtree City Police Department said three of its responding officers that went into the store in the city outside of Atlanta have been released from a local hospital after suffering smoke inhalation injuries. 

"Preliminary investigation suggests the fire was intentionally set," police said in a Facebook post, noting that the Peachtree City Walmart has suffered "extensive damage to the interior and roof." 

VIDEO SHOWS GEORGIA WALMART SHOPPERS FLEEING FIRE 

Peachtree City Walmart Georgia fire

The aftermath of the fire inside a Walmart store in Peachtree City, Georgia. (Peachtree City Police Department)

"There is no current timeline on when the store will be reopened," police added. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 135.87 +0.90 +0.67%

Images released by police of the aftermath of the fire showed charred racks of food and merchandise

AS INFLATION CUTS SPENDING, WALMART SWEETENS SAVINGS FOR SUBSCRIBERS   

Fire in Peachtree City Walmart

Customers are seen fleeing a fire inside a Walmart store in Peachtree City, Ga. (Christopher Thompson via Storyful)

Video taken from inside the store while the fire was developing also showed panicked shoppers making their way to its exits. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS   

Peachtree City blaze Walmart

No customers were injured in the fire at the Walmart in Peachtree City, Ga. (Peachtree City Police Department)

"While fighting the fire with a large amount of water, they report the structural members from the roof began to collapse on them, so the decision was made to back out and the incident commander made the decision to go defensive and fight the fire from the outside of the building," Peachtree City Fire Department Assistant Chief Will Harbin told Fox5 Atlanta. 

As of Friday, no suspects have been identified in relation to the fire. 