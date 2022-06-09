Georgia port struggling to release car supply amid trucker shortage

A Georgia port has been struggling to release its supply of vehicles as demand for new cars surges and as the truck driver shortage persists.

"It is a temporary setback and, hopefully, we will get this worked out in the coming year or year and a half," Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said during a live interview on "Varney & Co." on Thursday, speaking from the Port of Brunswick, which he noted is "the second-largest carport in the United States of America."

"The good news is, demand is there," he added.

Lynch provided the insight as the price for new cars increased 13.2% in April compared to the same time last year amid a semiconductor chip shortage, according to the latest inflation available released last month by the Labor Department.

The price for used cars and trucks shot up 22.7%, according to the data. The inflation data for May will be released on Friday.

The average price for a new vehicle increased to $46,526 in April 2022, which is a .7% increase compared to the month before and a 13% jump compared to the same time last year, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Meantime, the American Trucking Association reported that there is a shortage of about 80,000 truck drivers across the country.

Earlier this year, the association’s president and CEO Chris Spear argued on "Mornings with Maria" that the slow return to work is "exacerbating the supply chain's ability to meet demand."

He also noted that truckers have been moving more with fewer people and "even less equipment in many instances."

On Thursday, Lynch told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster that hundreds of new truckers have been "coming to register to use our facilities every week," which he said was "a great sign" that the driver shortage could be easing.

"Hopefully, we can continue to build on that," he stressed, noting that the drivers have been coming from the Northeast and Midwest.

Webster reported that, currently, 32,000 vehicles remain at the port waiting to get transported to car dealerships as demand continues to outweigh supply.

Webster also noted that manufacturers cannot produce enough cars to meet the demand because of the chip shortage, which has been "wreaking havoc" on the industry.

He said he spoke with the owner of a Ford dealership in Brunswick on Thursday who said he typically has 125 new cars to sell, but currently only has four.