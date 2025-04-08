Gavin Newsom wants almonds, other exports exempt from tariff retaliation

California’s almond industry is facing uncertainty amid the Trump administration’s recent tariffs as Gov. Gavin Newsom is advocating for foreign countries to exempt Golden State exports from any trade retaliation.

The state’s almond exports amounted to nearly $4.66 billion in 2022, with the European Union, India, United Arab Emirates, China and Japan among the top recipients, according to a report from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CFDA).

FOX Business correspondent Max Gorden reported Friday that California "exports more agricultural products than any other state in the U.S., so I think Newsom is concerned about all crops and agricultural products in this state, but of particular importance, almonds."

California exported $23.6 billion in total agricultural products in 2022. Last year, overall exports of various goods from the state clocked in at $183.3 billion, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Newsom on April 4 directed the state to pursue "strategic" relationships with countries announcing retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., urging them to exclude California-made products from those taxes, Fox News Digital reported.

That came just days after President Donald Trump outlined a baseline levy of 10% on goods imported from foreign countries and "individualized reciprocal higher" tariffs on certain nations.

"We do understand that things like this can help us into the future, so that is something I’m hopeful," Jenny Holtermann, a fourth-generation almond farmer, told Gorden of the tariffs. "I don’t see this as a short game. This is a long game that he is, you know, helping to try and fix, so we see that, and we hope that for generations to come, we’re able to keep our family farms sustaining."

Gorden reported retaliatory tariffs were "not unfamiliar territory" for California almond farmers, noting a University of California study pegged losses from foreign trade retaliation between 2018 and 2022 to past U.S. tariffs at nearly $900 million for the state’s almond producers.

Nearly all of America’s almond production takes place in the Golden State, according to the Almond Board of California. The state’s industry is also responsible for 80% of the world’s almond production.

Some almond farmers want Newsom to "focus on California, focus on reducing regulations and make sure there’s enough water for farmers" in the Central Valley, according to Gorden.

The minimum 10% tariffs went live April 5. Meanwhile, Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are slated to come into force starting Thursday.

Some countries have been looking to come to the negotiating table with the U.S. on trade amid the new tariffs.

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent told FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow on Monday that "there are 50, 60, maybe almost 70 countries now who have approached us." He said it was going to be a "busy April, May, maybe into June."

