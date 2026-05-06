Gas prices surge past $4.50 nationally as Iran tensions pressure drivers

The national average price for regular gasoline surged above $4.50 per gallon Wednesday, as ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran continued to pressure fuel costs for American drivers.

AAA reported the national average for regular gas at $4.536 as of Wednesday, up more than five cents from Tuesday’s $4.483 average.

The highest recorded was $5.016 for June 14, 2022, according to gasprices.aaa.com. That took place during Joe Biden's presidency.

The AAA California average price for regular gas as of Wednesday is a whopping $6.16, towering over all the other states.

NATIONAL AVERAGE GAS PRICE REACHES $4.45 BEFORE SUMMER DRIVING SEASON

Oklahoma, Mississippi and Louisiana remained just under the $4 mark, with AAA averages of $3.962, $3.97 and $3.993, respectively.

Several states were averaging more than $5 per gallon for regular fuel, including Alaska at $5.188, Nevada at $5.233, Oregon at $5.332, Hawaii at $5.657 and Washington at $5.747.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Wednesday.

The U.S. has been engaged in a blockade against Iran for more than three weeks.

AAA NATIONAL AVERAGE GAS PRICE SOARS ABOUT 33 CENTS IN A WEEK

President Donald Trump said in a Tuesday evening Truth Social post that Project Freedom, described as "The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz," would be paused briefly while negotiations continue.

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"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote.