AAA national average gas price soars about 33 cents in a week

The AAA national average price for regular gas soared more than nine cents higher in one day, surging from $4.30 as of Thursday to $4.392 as of Friday.

The current figure is a whopping $0.333 higher than the week-ago average price of $4.059, according to AAA. The year-ago average for regular gas was just $3.187.

However, the highest recorded AAA national average regular gas price was $5.016 on June 14, 2022, which was during President Joe Biden's White House tenure.

GAS PRICES SOAR TO HIGHEST POINT SO FAR DURING UNSETTLED CONFLICT WITH IRAN

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Friday.

The U.S. conflict with Iran remains unresolved, and the Trump administration has been enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports.

Oil prices are currently elevated. Brent Crude international futures were over $111 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate U.S. futures over $105 per barrel during early trading, Barron's reported on Friday morning.

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"Right now there are 41 tankers with 69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can't sell. That's an estimated $6 billion-plus from which Iran’s leadership cannot financially benefit. The blockade is highly effective and U.S. forces remain fully committed to total enforcement," U.S. Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper declared in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"Minnesotans are paying the price for this administration’s war with Iran as gas prices rise and squeeze families, small businesses, and farmers across our state," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who is running for governor, declared in a Thursday post on X.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona declared in a Thursday post on X, "The Trump Administration's war in Iran is driving up gas prices and sending summer travel costs through the roof. I’m focused on lowering costs and putting money back in Americans’ pockets so that taking your family on a road trip doesn’t break the bank."

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"Gas prices just hit a wartime high, inflation is up, & Americans are feeling the pinch of higher prices. But Senate Republicans for the SIXTH time blocked a resolution requiring Congress to approve further military action against Iran. Their silence is an endorsement of the President’s questionable strategy," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., declared in a Thursday post on X.

The "Senate Republicans" X account fired back at Durbin's comments, declaring, "Under Biden and Democrats, gas prices were above $5 per gallon and inflation was over 9% — much higher than today. Senator Durbin didn’t care about inflation then, and he doesn’t now. He’s just looking for any excuse to side with the terrorist Iranian regime over our military."