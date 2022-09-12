Expand / Collapse search
Gas prices in NJ decline following Labor Day

Gas prices are still dropping in New Jersey and around the nation amid the usual decline in demand after Labor Day, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.74, down 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.73, down seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

New Jersey residents have enjoyed a dramatic decrease in gas prices across the state over the last month, and prices continue to drop. (Fox News)

"Lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a relatively quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower," AAA Mid-Atlantic said. But analysts warn that another month of peak hurricane season remains, and storms could disrupt Gulf of Mexico oil production and affect large coastal refineries.

