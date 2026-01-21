GameStop shuttering 30 New York locations as part of nationwide closures linked to falling sales

GameStop is shutting down roughly 30 stores in New York as part of a nationwide shuttering that will impact at least 470 locations by the end of the month, according to an online compilation of the closures.

The shutdowns in the Empire State impact stores throughout the state, including in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Hudson Valley, hitting mall and standalone locations.

Multiple stores in New York City are expected to shut their doors. A South Bronx store has already shuttered, while Brooklyn locations in Bensonhurst, Brownsville and downtown are set to close later this month.

The New York shutdowns are part of a massive closure of stores as GameStop wraps up its fiscal year, which ends on Jan. 31.

Stores across 43 states will shutter by the end of the month. Other states with significant closures include Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and California.

The closures come after 590 nationwide store shutdowns during the previous fiscal year, meaning GameStop will have shuttered more than 1,000 locations in roughly two years.

Once operating more than 6,000 stores worldwide at its peak, GameStop is expected to be left with under 2,000 locations following the January closures.

In a December filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, GameStop said it would close a significant number of additional stores during fiscal 2025 as part of an optimization review.

According to the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report released in December, net sales dipped to $821 million from $860 million a year earlier, even as net income jumped to $77.1 million.