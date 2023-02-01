Expand / Collapse search
Frontier Airlines launches all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

Frontier will allow pass-holders to book unlimited flights between May and September

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports from Newark Liberty International Airport, where flights are being impacted by a plane shortage. video

Airlines facing shortage of more than 12,000 commercial planes: Report

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports from Newark Liberty International Airport, where flights are being impacted by a plane shortage.

Frontier Airlines is launching a new all-you-can-fly summer pass allowing travelers unlimited flights over the warmer months for an introductory price of $399. 

The rollout of the low-fare airline’s GoWild! Summer Pass comes as it is expanding service, including eight new routes to Puerto Rico.  

Those who purchase the pass will be allowed to book domestic flights the day before and international flights starting 10 days before between May 2 and Sept. 30. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 12.54 -0.04 -0.32%

"Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. 

LAWMAKERS LOOK TO INCREASE PENALTIES FOR AIRLINE DISRUPTIONS 

A Frontier Airlines flight

A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport in Denver, June 29, 2022. (Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities," he added. 

AIRLINES ARE BUMPING A LOT MORE PASSENGERS LATELY 

Spirit and Frontier in bidding war

A Frontier Airlines airplane taxis past a Spirit Airlines aircraft at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis Feb. 7, 2022.  (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Frontier is also offering a yearly version of the unlimited flight pass for $999. 

Frontier Airlines plane lands in Las Vegas

A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products, for each flight to customize your travel," the company also said. 

The $399 passes are being sold on a "first come, first served" basis, it added. 