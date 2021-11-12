Former White House economist blasts Biden’s policies for rising inflation: It’s ‘a hard tax on people’

Former White House Economist Kevin Hassett slams President Biden for his economic policies contributing to rising inflation, arguing surging prices is a "hard tax on people."

KEVIN HASSETT: You know, they [Biden admin] keep saying the word transitory, the inflation is transitory. Oh, it's just beef, it's transitory. And so I'm reminded of that Princess Bride scene where, you know, at one point, the guy says, I'm not sure that word means what you think it means… the fact is that Biden policies have constructed this inflation…

WHERE IS SURGING INFLATION HITTING AMERICANS THE HARDEST?

He [Joe Biden] throws this massive stimulus at the hole that's already filled. And so you've got demand through the roof and at the same time, they're attacking supply like crazy. And of course, we're going to have continued inflation. And it's really, really, you know, a hard tax on people. The inflation tax is real when you leave the gas station and you go to the grocery store. Even if the grocery prices weren't higher, you'd be worse off because you just spent an extra 20 bucks on gas. But when you get to the grocery store, the shelves are empty, you know, and that's where the socialism comes in.

