Sonny Perdue talks impact of Ukraine war on food exports: It'll take 'a while' to work out

'We may see refugee transfers from nation to nation based on literal food shortages,' the former Agriculture secretary says

Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on food exports to different parts of the world, arguing the "huge decrease" in global supply will "take a while" to work out.

SONNY PERDUE: Russia, since 1973, had developed into a major wheat exporter. You remember after we embargoed the US wheat going to Russia, they became self-sustainable and wheat export and they were huge as well as Ukraine being the breadbasket. So that's a huge decrease in supply globally and it'll take a while to work that out. The good part is, Neil, we won't have shortages here, price increases, maybe we won't have shortages. Other parts of the world may literally have shortages. We may see refugee transfers from nation to nation based on literal food shortages.  

Sonny Perdue on Ukraine war

Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discusses the Ukraine war during an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on April 28, 2022. (Fox News)

