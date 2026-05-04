Foreclosures hit highest level in 6 years as insurance, property tax costs squeeze homeowners

Foreclosures rose to the highest level in six years in the first quarter of this year as homeowners are squeezed by rising costs related to insurance and property tax bills.

The Wall Street Journal reported that data from Attom shows the number of U.S. properties with a foreclosure filing has trended up to nearly 119,000 in the first quarter, an increase of 26% from the same period last year.

That figure is the highest since the first quarter of 2020, when mortgage relief measures implemented to mitigate the economic impact of COVID shutdowns led to a steep decline in foreclosures.

Analysts have noted that the current foreclosure rate represents a return to what were normal levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as opposed to a sign of borrowers becoming increasingly distressed financially.

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However, the Journal's report said that although many homeowners have low mortgage rates, rising costs for things like home insurance, property taxes and dues for homeowners' associations are ramping up spending on bills.

A report by Insurify found that the average annual bill for homeowners insurance rose $2,948 in 2025, up 12% from 2024, while Attom data showed that average property tax burdens were up 3% to $4,427.

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Those who purchased homes within the past few years may be in worse shape after purchasing at higher mortgage rates , as some areas have seen declines in home values that could leave some owners underwater.

Homeowners who are facing financial distress and the risk of slipping into delinquency or foreclosure have fewer options for relief than what was available a few years ago before pandemic-era programs were sunset.

For example, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced in October that homeowners are limited in resorting to measures like loan modification to avoid foreclosure once every 24 months.

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The data comes as data shows the average monthly payment for all outstanding mortgages reached a new high at the end of last year, as it rose to $2,005 in the fourth quarter, according to Realtor.com data.

The uptick covers the full portfolio of mortgages in the U.S., including a large group of borrowers who took out loans before 2022 and have mortgage rates of 4% or lower – whereas new buyers face significantly higher payments given the elevated mortgage rates.

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The average monthly payment for new homebuyers passed the $2,000 threshold for the first time in September 2022.