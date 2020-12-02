Florida ServPro disinfects first responder and police vehicles for free

A Florida-based company is offering to sanitize first responder and police vehicles for free as a way to show appreciation for their service.

ServPro of Boynton Beach started offering the free service this year as the coronavirus pandemic raged on. Aside from the normal hazards to their occupation, police officers are especially at risk of contracting the virus if someone who is positive gets into their car.

Though the company’s main business is restoring homes and businesses devastated by fires or floods, it began offering to clean police cars and stations free of charge as a way to show “we got their back,” Tracie Taylor, VP of Marketing, told FOX Business.

“They’re on the front lines. I always go in telling them how much I do appreciate them because they are getting such a hard time and a bad rap,” Taylor said.

She said the company has an amazing rapport with first responders in Palm Beach County, who are always overwhelmingly grateful for their service.

The sanitation service is especially important, Taylor said, at a time when hostility towards police officers is particularly high throughout the country.

“There’s good and bad in everything. And unfortunately, right now it looks like the country is seeing the bad when it's really one or two bad … But we want them to know we have their back and support them. And they’re very appreciative of it,” Taylor said.

ServPro of Boynton Beach also fills 'The ServPro candy jar' monthly and delivers it to the fire stations, again just another way of saying thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to help save others every day.

“It might not be much but it's meant to show them how much they’re appreciated and let them know we care.”

