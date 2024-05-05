Florida man sues Publix, CVS, Costco pharmacies alleging Adderall caused psychosis

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against three pharmacies and their respective pharmacists after he claims he was prescribed Adderall that sent him into psychosis.

Robert Buckley alleges the Adderall prescriptions from Publix, CVS Pharmacy and Costco pharmacies caused him to overdose, which sent him into psychosis and caused false imprisonment, seizures and other permanent injuries, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Orange County, Fox 35 reported.

The lawsuit names the defendants as CVS Pharmacy and two of its pharmacists, Costco Wholesale Corporation and two of its pharmacists and Publix Super Markets and three of its pharmacists.

MORE CVS PHARMACIES JOIN MOVEMENT TO UNIONIZE

Buckley is suing all three companies for negligence, claiming they allegedly dispensed an incorrect drug strength that was "clearly dangerous to the patient," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says Buckley "sustained bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, mental anguish, inconvenience, and the loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and will so suffer in the future."

COSTCO HAS YET TO BRING WAREHOUSES TO THESE 3 US STATES

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The document also says he "has, in the past, and will, in the future, be obligated to pay large sums of money for doctors' bills, hospital bills and other directly and indirectly related expenses in an effort to alleviate his suffering and cure his injuries."

Buckley is demanding judgment for damages against each company, plus costs. He is also seeking a jury trial.