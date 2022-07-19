Expand / Collapse search
Five more formula flights to US scheduled this week

A nationwide shortage of baby formula has impacted families

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday that five additional flights carrying infant formula to the U.S. are scheduled this week. 

In a release, the department said that the Biden administration's "Operation Fly Formula" – devised to address nationwide formula shortages – will have transported more than 61 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula on 53 flights by July 24, 2022. 

These next five flights are projected to import more than 6.8 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of formula for babies.

A Tuesday flight will arrive from Singapore to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, carrying Reckitt Mead Johnson Enfamil infant formula powder.

On Wednesday, a flight will arrive at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport from Switzerland with Nestlé Alfamino and Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

A FedEx plane carries baby formula

A FedEx cargo plane carrying pallets of baby formula arrives at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A Thursday flight from Australia will arrive in Columbus, Ohio, carrying Bubs Organic Infant Formula, Bubs Supreme and Bubs Goat Milk infant formula.

Also on Thursday, another Switzerland flight carrying Nestlé Alfamino and Alfamino Jr. infant formula will arrive at JFK.

Kendamil Classic First baby formula

Pallets of Kendamil Classic First baby formula are loaded onto a lorry at Kendal Nutricare, the baby-formula producer on June 07, 2022 in Kendal, England.  (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Lastly, a Friday flight from the United Kingdom to JFK will arrive with Kendamil Classic and Kendamil Organic infant formula.

"Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster," HHS said. 

On May 19, the administration announced the first shipment of critical need baby formula from Switzerland to Plainfield, Indiana. 

President Biden speaks after meeting with major infant formula manufacturers

President Biden speaks following a virtual meeting with administration officials and major infant formula manufacturers to urge an increase in infant formula production and ramp up imports of formula through Operation Fly Formula, in the Eisenhower E (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The White House, announcing its 17th operation on July 21 and 22, said Nestlé plans to bring approximately 42 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. market.

U.S. tariffs on infant formula would be temporarily suspended under bill H.R. 8351, known as the "Formula Act." The House passed the bipartisan bill last week.