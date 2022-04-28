Fidelity ramps up hiring, adding 12,000 jobs

Fidelity Investments announced Thursday that it plans to hire upwards of 12,000 people by the end of the third quarter, putting the firm on course to set a new hiring record for the third year in a row.

"We’re continuing to see high levels of customer engagement and strong business results," Fidelity's head of talent acquisition, Kirsten Kuykendoll, told FOX Business. "That, paired with the longevity of our company, allows us to continually invest back into areas of our business, including our workforce and employee experience."

Kuykendoll added, "In a company as diversified as Fidelity, there are so many different career paths for our people to explore."

The company said in a press release that it is hiring across all job functions, with 69% of the new openings in customer-facing roles and 14% in technology.

Fidelity has made major investments in its workforce in recent years. The company set successive records when it hired 7,200 new associates in 2020 and another 16,600 in 2021. With the latest openings, it is on track to meet or exceed last year's record.

The firm is also rolling out new training programs aimed at helping fresh hires expand their knowledge and explore career paths at the investment company.

"We know that people are looking for flexibility, variety, and the freedom to explore areas of interest, and Fidelity can offer that," Kuykendoll said. "Our new career development programs help associates explore what’s next in their careers, learn skills for the future, and improve on processes across our businesses that will make an impact on peoples’ lives."