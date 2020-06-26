Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

Fed's Bostic warns of 'pain' with summer end to government aid

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president cautions cities

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discusses economic stimulus, sustaining the flow of credit in the country, opening new facilities, the Fed's balance sheet and adjusting interest rates.

Fed's 2nd most powerful voice says there's no limit to Fed's balance sheet bloat

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discusses economic stimulus, sustaining the flow of credit in the country, opening new facilities, the Fed’s balance sheet and adjusting interest rates.

With several government programs designed to cushion the blow from the coronavirus crisis expected to expire this summer, cities need to prepare to help people in "perilous" positions, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic warned on Friday.

"All the relief efforts that have been put forward actually have worked, and ... played an important role in helping mitigate the pain and distress of families," Bostic told a virtual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, referring to eviction moratoriums and extra unemployment benefits slated to expire on July 31, among other aid.

"We have to think that there may be some real pain that might be on the horizon," he said, adding that cities should try to reserve funds to help renters and homeowners who could lose their housing.