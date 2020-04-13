Fed's Bostic: Central bank 'ready to act' on coronavirus help if more is needed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Federal Reserve is casting a broad net in its hunt for further problems it may need to address and is “going to be present and ready to act if that becomes necessary,” Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

FED’S KASHKARI SAYS US COULD FACE 18 MONTHS OF SHUTDOWNS IN ‘LONG, HARD ROAD’ TO RECOVERY

POWELL EXPECTS 'ROBUST' ECONOMIC RECOVERY FROM VIRUS

“We are trying as much as possible to monitor every market in the country,” Bostic said in an interview with Miami radio station WLRN. Even after approving a broad set of lending and credit programs, “we are not just sitting on our hands.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE