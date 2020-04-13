Expand / Collapse search
Fed's Bostic: Central bank 'ready to act' on coronavirus help if more is needed

If more economic help is needed, Bostic said the Fed will take action

Thornburg Investment president and CEO Jason Brady explains how the coronavirus relief bill will impact the economy and how important it is to get unemployed people back to work.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is casting a broad net in its hunt for further problems it may need to address and is “going to be present and ready to act if that becomes necessary,” Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

“We are trying as much as possible to monitor every market in the country,” Bostic said in an interview with Miami radio station WLRN. Even after approving a broad set of lending and credit programs, “we are not just sitting on our hands.”

