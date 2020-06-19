Federal Reserve to set bank capital levels via pre-pandemic stress test model

The U.S. Federal Reserve will still rely on a stress test built before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to set big bank capital requirements, and rely on extra pandemic-specific analysis to inform whether banks can pay out funds to investors, a top official said Friday.

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said in a speech that the Fed is testing banks against three possible economic trajectories of varying severity to see how they perform, citing “unprecedented uncertainty” about the pandemic’s long-term economic impact.

Those results will help the Fed decide whether banks can pay out extra funds to investors via dividends or share repurchases.

