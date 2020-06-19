Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Federal Reserve to set bank capital levels via pre-pandemic stress test model

Those results will help the Fed decide whether banks can pay out extra funds to investors via dividends or share repurchases

Reuters
close
FOX Business' Edward Lawrence breaks down what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will address on Capital Hill concerning coronavirus recovery.video

Fed's Powell: No economic recovery until coronavirus is contained

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence breaks down what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will address on Capital Hill concerning coronavirus recovery.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will still rely on a stress test built before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to set big bank capital requirements, and rely on extra pandemic-specific analysis to inform whether banks can pay out funds to investors, a top official said Friday.

Continue Reading Below

FED'S POWELL WARNS 'SIGNIFICANT' NUMBER OF AMERICANS COULD REMAIN UNEMPLOYED AFTER VIRUS RECOVERY

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said in a speech that the Fed is testing banks against three possible economic trajectories of varying severity to see how they perform, citing “unprecedented uncertainty” about the pandemic’s long-term economic impact.

FED WARNS ECONOMIC DAMAGE FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC COULD BE 'QUITE PERSISTENT'

Those results will help the Fed decide whether banks can pay out extra funds to investors via dividends or share repurchases.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE