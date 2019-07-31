Federal Reserve interest rate decision: FOX Business special coverage

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce Wednesday afternoon its first interest rate cut in more than a decade.

Economists predict the central bank will lower the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting. The current range is 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

The decision, if it happens, will likely please President Trump in the short-term, though he would prefer a large cut. The president has repeatedly called for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates.

“I would like to see a large cut, and I would like to see immediately the quantitative tightening stop,” he told reporters Tuesday outside the White House.

Trump said earlier this month that the central bank was the “most difficult problem” the U.S. faces.

