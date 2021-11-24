Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Fed's inflation gauge hits another 31-year high as prices continue to soar

Prices soared by 5% in the year through October

Former Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig explained challenges in trying to tackle inflation in both the short and long term. video

Fed faces tough decisions as inflation remains 'more than transitory': Hoenig

Former Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig explained challenges in trying to tackle inflation in both the short and long term.

Annual inflation is running at the hottest pace in more than three decades as widespread supply shortages, extraordinarily high consumer demand and rising wages fuel rapidly rising price increases.

Prices soared by 5% in the year through October, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data released Wednesday morning. That topped the previous month's estimates, becoming the fastest pace increase since 1990. Excluding the more-volatile measurements of food and energy, prices rose 4.1% in October from the previous year.

In the one-month period between September and October, prices jumped 0.6% (0.4% when excluding food and energy costs). 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.