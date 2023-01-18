Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tests positive for COVID-19

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19, the central bank announced on Wednesday morning.

Powell, 69, is "experiencing mild symptoms," according to the announcement.

"Chair Powell is up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters," the Fed said in a statement. "Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home."

FED OFFICIALS EXPECT TO KEEP INTEREST RATES ELEVATED FOR 'SOME TIME,' MINUTES SHOW

The central bank did not provide any additional details.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee next meets Jan. 31-Feb. 1, which could give Powell time to recover and attend in person. Markets widely expect the Fed to approve a 25 basis point rate increase that would lift the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, deeper into restrictive territory.

Policymakers are in the midst of the most aggressive campaign since the 1980s to crush inflation, although there is early evidence that price pressures are beginning to moderate.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Powell's most recent public appearance was at a panel discussion on Jan. 10 at the Swedish central bank.